SoundCloud Partners With Sessions For Metadata Management Tools

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Music collaboration developer Session announced the formation of a partnership with service SoundCloud, making the music streaming platform the first to digitally receive both song audio and the essential song metadata directly from the Session Studio app.

The deal will help SoundCloud users to receive credit for music streamed on the platform, ensuring easy access to royalty payment information.

“At SoundCloud, we are passionately devoted to getting creators paid with fairness and transparency. Max Martin, Bjorn, Niclas and the whole Session team are changing the game to get songwriters the credit they deserve. This partnership is a major milestone in our effort to equip creators with the tools to earn,” said Eliah Seton, President of SoundCloud.

“Technology has made it incredibly easy in recent years to upload and share music, but until now the power of technology hasn’t been embraced by the music industry to ensure music creators are adequately credited and rewarded. Session’s partnership with SoundCloud showcases the best of the music industry and technology working together for the benefit of music creators today and the future generations to come,” added Björn Ulvaeus, Co-Founder of Session and member of thelegendary Swedish pop group ABBA.

Session’s free Session Studio app, which launched earlier this year, allows music creators to create a session studio account and connect it to their SoundCloud account. Once linked, music creators can create a ‘release’ of one or more tracks inside Session Studio, and push it live to SoundCloud.