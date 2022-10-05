Russell Hunt Joins Reservoir Media

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Russell Hunt has been named Senior Creative Manager at the independent music company, Reservoir Media.

Based in London, Hunt will be tasked with expanding Reservoir Media’s global footprint, collaborating with Reservoir’s U.K. Head of Creative Charlie Pinder and reporting to Donna Caseine, Executive Vice President and Global Creative Director of Reservoir.

“I am pleased to welcome Russ to our creative team. His relationships, work ethic, and passion for music will make him a great addition to Reservoir. I know he will provide valued support to our current roster of creators, identify and cultivate new talent, and contribute to our continued success,” Caseine said.

“This is an important appointment for both the U.K. and wider global creative team, and I am absolutely delighted Russ is joining our London office. His strong existing networks will help expand our depth of regional producers and songwriters, and I am excited about what we will all do together,” Pinder added.

Hunt joins Reservoir from Tigerspring, where he served as Head of A&R U.K. In addition, Hunt spent four years at Simon Cowell’s SYCO Entertainment, working in A&R with pop songwriters, producers, managers, and publishers across the U.K., U.S., and Scandinavia.

I am incredibly excited to be working alongside Reservoir’s exceptional creative team and roster. It’s an honor to be a part of such an ambitious and well-respected company, and I am determined to contribute to their ever-growing success,” Hunt said of his new gig.