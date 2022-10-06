Justin Bieber Officially Postpones All Remaining Tour Dates Through Early 2023

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — After putting his tour on hold last month, citing health issues and exhaustion, pop singer Justin Bieber officially postponed all of his upcoming tour dates through March 2023.

A statement released by AEG Presents said: “Justin Bieber announces the Justice World Tour ended with Rock In Rio. All remaining dates of his world tour are postponed until next year. Includes all dates up and including March 25, 2023.”

Bieber was slated to be on the road with his Justice World Tour, which was originally planned for 2020 but pushed back to 2021 due to the pandemic and then 2022.

He finally began the tour in San Diego in February but was forced to pause in June after he suffered partial paralysis of his face due to Ramsey Hunt Syndrome, which the Mayo Clinic says is a rare side effect of a facial shingles infection.

He resumed touring in July but last month, after a performance at Rock In Rio, he announced that he was exhausted and needed to take a break from the road to attend to his health.

“After getting off the stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better,” he wrote, announcing the break in September.

As of yet, no word has been announced for rescheduled dates for the tour.