Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi
Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi with Jersey Freeze owners Matt Cangialosi and Katie DiNonno. (Photo courtesy Jersey Freeze)

So, Bruce Springsteen And Jon Bon Jovi Walk Into An Ice Cream Shop…

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ (CelebrityAccess) — Two of New Jersey’s favorite sons – Bruce “The Boss” Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi stopped in for cone at Jersey Freeze in Freehold Township on Wednesday.

According to the Asbury Park Press, the two rock legends arrived in Springsteen’s sports car and ordered ice cream with sprinkles for Bon Jovi and chocolate dip for the boss.

The two performers lingered over their cones for ten minutes and snapped a photo with Jersey Freeze owners Matt Cangialosi and Katie DiNonno.

Springsteen is reportedly a regular at the longtime ice cream destination and has been visiting Jersey Freeze since he was a child.

“This was me and Matt’s first picture with (Springsteen) — we usually don’t bother him when he comes,” DiNonno told the Asbury Park Press. “But today it was both of them — there’s no way. I’m taking a picture. It was fun.”

