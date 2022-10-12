5 Surprising Social Media Statistics

(Hypebot) — As active social media marketers and users, we may think we are experts, but these stats are reminders of how little we know and how fast things are changing,

Most of us are online these days for various reasons. Maybe it’s to engage with fans, maybe it’s to find a new audience, or maybe it’s just for personal enjoyment. The point it, we’re on it a lot more than we realize. It puts it all into perspective when we have some data points to refer to, and these social media statistics are a big help in that.

1 – There Are 4.7 billion People Using Social Media Around The World

One of the things about the social media world we live in is that few of us actually realize how big it is. The world’s total population is expected to be 8 billion by mid-November. More than half are already using a social platform. In fact, 9 out of 10 internet users are on some social platform somewhere.

2 – People Spend More Time On Social Platforms Than You Think

According to InternetAdvisor, the average time spent on social is 2 hours and 25 minutes every day. Let’s put this into perspective – The average work week is 40 hours and users spend almost half that every week (17.5 hours) checking posts. It’s even scarier to think that some people spend a lot more time than the average being social.

3 – The Average Person Uses A Lot Of Platforms

An analysis from Kepios says that people use 7.4 platforms per month, meaning that there’s no one platform that gets all of our attention. Depending upon your age group, the platforms that get the most of one’s engagement can differ greatly.

4 – Facebook Is Still #1

Given how popular TikTok is today and how much hype it’s receiving, it’s a little hard to believe that Facebook is still the most popular social platform with 2.9 billion users per month. YouTube comes in at #2, followed by WhatsApp, Instagram, and WeChat. TikTok comes in at #6, but that still means more than 1 billion active users per month.

5 – Regardless Of Your Age, You’re Probably Using YouTube

According to Pew Research, the vast majority of adults under the age of 65 say they use YouTube. In fact, 95% of those 18 to 29, 91% of those 30 to 49 and 83% of adults 50 to 64 say they use the platform. Facebook, on the other hand, finds that most of its growth is age 50 and up.

Bonus – The 5 Main Reasons Why People Use Social Media

Keeping in touch with family and friends Filling some spare time Reading new stories Finding content Seeing what’s being talked about

As we all know, social media statistics are fluid and can deviate greatly from year to year. These are the most recent as of July 2022, but don’t be surprised if everything has changed when we check back next year.

Bobby Owsinski is a producer/engineer, author and coach. He has authored 24 books on recording, music, the music business and social media.

