Agents Michael Kelley And Zack Harting Promoted To Executive Roles At Atomic Music Group

AUSTIN & NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Atomic Music Group announced the promotion of two agents to executive positions at the company.

Austin based Michael Kelley has been promoted to the rank of Executive Vice President of Global Touring. Kelley represents a roster at ATG that includes Dustin Sims, Gregorian, Strung Like a Horse, and The Ventures, among others.

ATG also announced the promotion of New York-based Zack Harting to the role of Senior Vice President of AMG North America. Harting’s roster includes the likes of Frankie Goes To Hollywood, The Way Outs, and Drop Dead Sexy, among others.

“Both Michael and Zack have proven over the years to be consummate professionals and the epitome of stability in anchoring their respective offices. Their leadership has been a key cog in the wheel of our corporate growth,” said AMG President Brando Terrazas.