First Punk Music Museum Set to Open in January 2023 – Thanks To Fat Mike From NOFX

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Fat Mike, frontman for the band NOFX, is planning on opening a first-of-its-kind Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas. There is currently a punk rock museum in Los Angeles and other places around the country – however, this will be the most comprehensive collection of punk rock artifacts in the world.

As reported by Spin, the 12,000-square-foot museum is set to open on January 13, 2023, and will contain a wide array of punk-related relics from artists such as Debbie Harry, Devo, Rise Against, Sum 41, and more. There will also be exhibits that fans can engage with, including playing instruments.

A statement on the official website reads:

“The Punk Rock Museum houses the world’s most expansive, inclusive, and intimate display of artifacts, fliers, photos, clothing, instruments, handwritten lyrics, artwork, and just about everything else donated by the people and bands who were there. Here’s a small taste of what the museum will have on display.

Not only can you see amazing artifacts, there’s a guitar room where you can play the actual guitars and basses played through the amps the artists played them through. We have guitars and amps from Rise Against, NOFX, Pennywise, Sick of it All, Strung Out, and many more. Yes… you can actually PLAY THEM. Many people ask, “what happens if something gets broken?” The simple answer is we fix it – just like we did on tour.”

“If you’re a punk band, you’re f*cking in,” Fat Mike explained of the criteria to be accepted in the museum. “It’s that simple.”

The musician organized a panel of 10 people dubbed the Punk Rock Collective to help bring his idea for the museum to life, which he referred to as a “Church of punk rock.” The museum will also feature an education section to teach how influential the punk rock genre has been throughout music industry history.

Pat Smear (Foo Fighters), Kevin Lyman (Warped Tour Founder), and Tony Hawk are among the investors who have helped make the museum a reality.

One of the collective members is Vinnie Fiorello, who also played in Less Than Jake and founded the record labels Fueled by Ramen and Paper + Plastick.

“This is a love letter to punk rock,” he said of the museum. “We want to show this common passion amongst so many different people for this form of music.”

“We want people to come from Indonesia and see the flier of their band on the wall,” Fat Mike further added. “You know how proud they would feel? I want anyone in a punk band around the world to have that opportunity.”

Pre-sale tickets for the museum are available on its website now. There are a variety of packages available for those who want to explore the museum and for artists who wish to become part of it. You can visit the official website HERE.