Fundraising Campaign Launched To Help Tour Manager Dave Burton Recover From A Massive Stroke

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Friends and colleagues of the legendary tour manager Dave Burton have launched a fundraising campaign to help him after he suffered a massive stroke while working in Louisville, KY last month.

The Dave Burton Recovery Fund has already raised more than $85,000 to assist Burton with his existing medical expenses after he spent more than three weeks in the hospital in Louisville and future care expenses as he recovers at home in Brooklyn.

With a career that spans more than 2 decades, Burton’s professional experience spans all forms of global touring and live production, from shows in bars and clubs to large scale corporate events. He’s worked on tours with a range of artists that includes The Hold Steady, Drive-By Truckers, Broken Social Scene, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Andrew Bird, Head and the Heart, The New Pornographers, The Shins, Liz Phair, Animal Collective, Peaches, Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, Primal Scream, Beach House, Best Coast, Suicide, Heartless Bastards, Foetus, Swans, Michael Gira, Sleigh Bells, The Cribs, The Vaccines, Dirty Projectors, Franz Ferdinand, Liars, Mercury Rev, Cut Copy, The Pop Group, Gluecifer, and many more.

Along with the GoFundMe campaign, the indie rock band The Hold Steady announced they will donate all proceeds from Bandcamp purchases towards Burton’s recovery resources, including two just-released live recordings, Live in Toronto 5-4-22 and Live in Nashville 6-3-22, both available now as Name Your Price digital downloads.

“Dave Burton is beloved by the members of The Hold Steady but also by the THS community for being an amazing tour manager and an even better person. He makes our lives better in a million ways and has friends in every single place we visit. We are heartbroken that Dave has had this setback

and are hoping for our incredible friend and comrade’s full recovery,” said The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn

Other fundraising initiatives to help Burton return to a semblance of normal life as quickly as possible will be announced in the coming weeks.

“David Burton. Great father, film aficionado (he probably would hate that term), foodie (pretty sure he would hate that one too), excellent writer (his recent piece for the revamped Creem is some of my favorite music writing all year), Rocker, par excellence. A man for all seasons. He’s also one of the finest Tour Managers ever to take that horrifically hard and thankless job. His prognosis is very good, but it’s going to be a long hard road to get there and will require way more resources than any Tour Manager makes (even one of the world’s best). We’re all asking for anyone to do whatever they can to help David get back in the saddle so he can continue being so stellar at the many things he does so well.

He’s grumpy, but we love him. Very much,” added Drive-By Trucker’s Patterson Hood.

VISIT DAVE BURTON’S GOFUND ME PAGE

VISIT THE HOLD STEADY BANDCAMP

BUY LIVE IN TORONTO 5​-​4​-​22

BUY LIVE IN NASHVILLE 6​-​3​-​22