Chris & Morgane Stapleton, Keith Urban, Vince Gill & More Commit to “Heal the Music Day” To Support The Music Health Alliance

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The fifth annual Heal The Music Day takes place Friday (October 21), and music makers across all genres are invited to join Chris and Morgane Stapleton, Lauren Daigle, Keith Urban, Rodney Crowell, Ronnie Dunn, Vince Gill, and many more to raise awareness and funding to support the Music Health Alliance (MHA).

In just nine years, MHA has provided free healthcare advocacy and access to life-saving health and financial resources to more than 18,000 working music professionals nationwide and is entirely funded through individual and corporate donations and grants.

Launched in 2017, Heal The Music Day is the creation of Grammy-winning musician Rodney Crowell in an effort to raise awareness and support for the emergency and ongoing medical needs of our country’s creative community, 76% of whom are self- employed or part of a small business, many with limited and unpredictable resources, and often uninsured or under-insured for healthcare.

To participate, members of the music community — including artists, songwriters, producers, publishers, publicists, promoters, business managers, record label executives, booking agents, attorneys, venues, stylists and more — can pledge a percentage of a single day earnings or event to support MHA’s life-saving services and help their fellow music makers who are in need.

“In the world of the working musician, good health is something most of us take for granted – that is, until something goes wrong,” says Crowell. “The healthcare advocates at MHA ensure that no music professional must face a healthcare crisis alone. It is crucial to support MHA’s work to heal the music and the best part is that music makers don’t have to do anything that they are not already doing. Pledges can be as simple as a percent of a concert, event, creative work, or single donation made for Heal The Music Day October 21.”

MHA’s free services range from access to doctors, specialists, diagnostic testing, hospitals, medicine, health insurance, Medicare and senior care, mental health support, dental and vision resources, end of life care, and financial assistance resources during times of illness. For every $1 donated, MHA can provide $30 in healthcare support and services.

Pledges made for Heal The Music Day will continue the impact of MHA’s services on our country’s working musicians since 2013.

• Healthcare support for 18,000 music industry professionals served in 49 states

• 2,380 families saved from bankruptcy due to medical bills

• 28 music professionals assisted with life-saving heart, liver, kidney, and lung transplants

• More than 912,000 meals, medicine, health insurance premiums, and doctor visits provided for the most vulnerable music industry professionals during Covid relief

• $85 million in healthcare costs saved for working musicians and their families

Become a partner and make a pledge at: www.healthemusic.com. Through an anonymous matching donor, all donations made October 1 – 21 will be matched up to $25,000, doubling the impact of donations by music makers and music supporters alike.

As advocates, MHA fights so those in the industry never have to feel alone in a health crisis. Its services are free to any person who has worked in the music industry for three or more years, or who has credited contributions to 4 commercially released recordings or videos. Spouses, partners, and children of qualifying individuals may also receive access to the non-profit’s services from birth to end of life.