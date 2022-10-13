LeAnn Rimes Receives The ASCAP Golden Note Award

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – LeAnn Rimes was honored with ASCAP Golden Note Award in a special ASCAP Experience session broadcast on Wednesday (October 12).

The award presentation by ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams turned into an exclusive conversation with Variety’s Chris Willman and Rimes. In The Story So Far: Celebrating 25+ Years of LeAnn Rimes, she talked with Willman about her life in music and how her artistry and humanitarian work intertwine, including her recently released album, God’s Work.

The presentation also featured congratulatory video tributes from Reba McEntire, Diane Warren, Rob Thomas, Mickey Guyton, and more.

“From the moment we first heard her immortal recording of “Blue”–back when she was just 13 years old–we knew that LeAnn was a voice for the ages,” Williams notes. “In the 25 years since, we have watched her navigate her evolving career with grace, artistry and humanity. Her passion, clarity and emotion have won her fans around the world and truly set her apart as a songwriter.”

This award joins Rimes’ collection of accolades, which span back to her early teens. She has won two Grammys, 12 Billboard Music awards, two World Music awards, three ACM awards, two CMA awards and one Dove Award.

In 1997, at age 14 she became the youngest solo artist ever to win a Grammy, and in the same year became the first country artist to win Artist of the Year at the Billboard Music Awards. In the time since, Rimes has developed into a multifaceted artist, selling over 48 million albums worldwide.

The ASCAP Golden Note Award is presented to genre-spanning songwriters, composers and artists who have achieved extraordinary career milestones. Previous recipients include Tom Petty, Blondie, Garth Brooks, Alicia Keys, Ms. Lauryn Hill, and Duran Duran, among others.