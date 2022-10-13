Petter Walther Walthinsen Named Warner Chappell’s Head of A&R For The Nordics

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (CelebrityAccess) — Warner’s publishing division, Warner Chappell Music, announced the promotion of Petter Walther Walthinsen to Head of A&R for the Nordic region.

In his new role, Walthinsen will oversee strategy, direction and culture for music publishing operations in the Nordics and will report to Lars Karlsson, the region’s managing director.

“Petter is a brilliant A&R who can spot talent early and can help develop them into incredible songwriters. He’s enjoyed a lot of success since joining us in Norway, and with him now leading our A&R operations in the Nordics, I’m excited to see how his vision will benefit the whole region,” said Lars Karlsson.

“I couldn’t be prouder to take on this wider role as Head of A&R for the Nordics. Our region has such a rich and diverse pool of amazing songwriters who can make a real impact on the global stage, and I hope in this new position I can help propel the next stars to international success. I’d like to thank Guy and Lars for giving me this opportunity,” added Petter Walthinsen.

Walthinsen joined Warner Chappell in 2018 as Senior A&R Manager of Warner Chappell Music Norway. Since then, he’s played a key role in signing clients such as Alexander Pavelich, Askjell Solstrand, Chris Holsten, Nova Blue, Payday and SKAAR.

In 2020, he was named in the Nordic Music Biz Top 20 Under 30 list.