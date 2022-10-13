Silk Sonic Withdraws Their Debut Album From Consideration For The 2023 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Bruno Mars announced that Silk Sonic, the R&B duo he formed with Anderson .Paak has withdrawn their debut album An Evening with Silk Sonic from consideration for the 2023 Grammy Awards.

“We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” Mars told Rolling Stone. “We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”

“Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to ‘Leave the Door Open.’ Everything else was just icing on the cake,” Mars added in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter. “We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform — not once but twice — and awarding us at last year’s ceremony. We’d be crazy to ask for anything more.”

The album was likely a strong contender for the Grammys this year. The lead-off single, “Leave the Door Open,” was released in time for the 2022 Grammys earlier this year and cleaned up at the award ceremony, winning each of the four categories it had been nominated for, including album and single of the year.

“Silk Sonic has been such a fun highlight of our last couple of shows and they deservedly had an amazing night at the 64th Grammys earlier this year. We appreciate their decision not to submit this year but look forward to celebrating an amazing year in music together,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement.