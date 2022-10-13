The CMA Partners With Discovery Education To Open Paths For STEAM Students To Find Careers In Country Music

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association announced a new partnership with digital learning platform Discovery Education to help students to find STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) careers within the Country Music industry.

The program, Working in Harmony: Every Voice is Instrumental, is a new initiative designed for g students and educators in grades 3-12, providing a set of digital resources for students to learn about a variety of career opportunities within the country music industry.

At launch, the first content offered through the partnership is a three-part video topic series titled “This is STEAM Country!” that explores live performances and festivals. The videos feature Country Music professionals Aaron Farmer (Music Director, Florida Georgia Line), Alec Takahashi (Creative Director/Lighting Designer, Thomas Rhett) and Lindsay Bertelli (Owner/President, Reach LLC) who will showcase their work in helping to bring the CMA Fest to fruition.

Upcoming content will include a virtual field trip to be captured during “The 56th Annual CMA Awards” in November, providing students with a behind the scenes look at the annual country music awards show. The CMA Awards virtual field trip content and curriculum will launch early next year within the Discovery Education K-12 learning platform with additional content being produced throughout the partnership.

“Through our partnership with Discovery Education, we are thrilled to deliver these resources directly to students and educators that highlight how our industry professionals embrace powerful STEAM skills to bring Country Music to fans around the world,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “As a trade organization representing the Country Music industry, our role has always been to provide support while also guiding the business through challenges. Our industry has seen firsthand the significant amount of labor loss as a result of the pandemic, as well as the critical need to provide a diverse pipeline of individuals to all areas of the business. This partnership will allow students around the country to learn about the many career opportunities our industry has to offer, and we hope they’ll even become a fan of Country Music in the process!”

“The CMA Foundation has been a leader in music education for more than a decade, and we heavily leaned on this expertise to help develop this meaningful partnership with Discovery Education,” says Tiffany Kerns, CMA Foundation Executive Director. “We constantly hear from our teaching partners the need for content not just to show students how to make music, but also how they can use music after they graduate. Discovery Education creates world-class content and they do it with an audience that we are deeply engaged with. If children can see it, they can aspire to be it. I am so proud that we are creating opportunities for students everywhere to enter our business.”

Learn more about Working in Harmony at CMAWorkinginHarmony.com or within Discovery Education’s K-12 learning platform.