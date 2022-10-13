The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah’s Exit Set For December 8th

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Comedy Central on Thursday announced that comedian Trevor Noah’s final broadcast as the full-time host of the Daily Show will be on December 8th.

Noah announced plans to exit the late-night comedy gig last month, stating that after seven years at the helm he was ready to return to the stand-up stage.

“Trevor is an incredible talent who has left an indelible mark on The Daily Show and we’re grateful for his creative partnership over the past seven years,” said Chris McCarthy, President & CEO, Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios.

“Chris (McCarthy) has been an amazing leader and partner who has helped me realize my dream of working not just in front of the camera, but also behind the scenes, producing content which now airs across the Paramount family,” said Trevor Noah. “I’m truly excited to see what the future holds.”

In the final days of Noah’s stewardship of the late-night comedy brand, the Daily Show will pay tribute to his seven-year run.

As Noah exits, the Daily Show will go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 17, 2023, however, there has been no announcement of who the new host will be.