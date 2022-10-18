Music Declares Emergency Canada & the Canadian Live Music Association Announce the Canadian Music Climate Summit

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Music Declares Emergency Canada will be co-presenting with the Canadian Live Music Association, the first-ever Canadian Music Climate Summit. The one-day conference being held Friday (October 21) will feature keynote speakers, panels, and workshops that will explore what climate change means for the music industry and how record labels, the live music community, manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and artists can play a part in greening the music industry and use the power of the sector to encourage action from fans.

Music Declares Emergency (MDE) is a group of artists, music industry professionals, and organizations who are calling on all those within the music industry to work towards making the cultural and operational changes necessary to contribute towards a carbon-neutral/post-carbon future.

One of Music Declares Emergency Canada’s co-founders, 19-year-old Brighid Fry (FKA Moscow Apartment), recently penned an open letter to the Canadian Music Industry asking for more action on climate and connecting the issue to the mental health of young people.

Fry will join a number of other Canadian musicians including Tamara Lindeman (The Weather Station), Leah and Peter from July Talk, Donna Grantis, Ruby Singh, Shakura S’Aida, Logan Staats, Veronica Johnny, Tragedy Ann, George Sawa, and an all star house band (led by Tania Gill) as well as industry leaders for the summit and evening concert.

The Summit is being sponsored by Live Nation Canada, Music Canada, the Canadian Independent Music Association, MusicOntario, Six Shooter Records, Troubadour Music, Orchestras Canada, Creative Green Tools Canada, the Centre for Sustainable Practice in the Arts, SCALE and the Climate Emergency Unit.

WHEN: Friday, October 21st, 2022

LOCATION: 918 Bathurst Centre for Culture, Arts, Media and Education, 918 Bathurst Street Toronto, ON M5R 3G5

Launched in the UK in July 2019, over 6000 bands and musicians have now signed up to Music Declares Emergency’s pledge to revitalize how the music industry tackles climate disaster, from The 1975 and Radiohead to Robyn, Billie Eilish, and more. Music Declares groups have been launched in Canada, Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, The Netherlands and Chile, the U.S, and Spain. There will be more chapters launching this coming year.

Tegan & Sara, Bruce Cockburn, Dan Mangan, Kevin Drew (Broken Social Scene), Melissa McClelland (Whitehorse), The Weather Station, Amy Millan (Stars), Sarah Harmer, Amy Cole (Rural Alberta Advantage), Good Lovelies, Charles Spearin (Do Make Say Think & Broken Social Scene), Katie Munshaw (Dizzy), Scott Helman, Caribou, Hannah Georgas, and Ron Hawkins are some of the more than 300 Canadians who have already signed on.