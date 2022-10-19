Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle Bring Their Co-Headlining Arena Tour To The U.S. In December

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following a successful European arena tour, comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle have lined up a co-headlining North American tour.

The brief run of dates is focused on the West Coast, at least initially, with shows set to start at San Diego’s Viejas Arena on December 1st and conclude at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms, California on December 14th.

Additional stops include the Footprint Center in Phoenix, the Honda Center in Anaheim, the SAP Center in San Jose, the Chase Center in San Fransico, and Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

For the shows, no cameras, cell phones or other smart devices such as watches will be allowed in the venue. Fans will be required to secure all such devices in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show.

Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night, and if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby and fans caught sneaking their devices out inside of the venue will be ejected from the show, Live Nation said.

General on sale for tickets will begin Friday, October 21th at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.