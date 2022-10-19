Paquin Artists Agency Partners With Tao-Ming Lau’s Blue Crane Agency

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Paquin Artists Agency announced it has formed a new alliance with Tao-Ming Lau, founder of the Blue Crane Agency that will see the two companies combine efforts and share resources to expand their international reach.

“Tao’s long-standing commitment to building a community around her artists, and developing their careers is inspiring,” adds PAA President, Julien Paquin. “We look forward to Tao bringing her ‘Blue Crane’ spirit to our incredible team.”

Under the terms of the deal, Blue Crane will integrate all bookings and operations into PAA. The deal will also see Blue Crane’s roster consolidate under the PAA aegis, including artists such as Priyanka, Clerel, Zaki Ibrahim, Vivek Shraya, Le Ren, and Myst Milano.

Additionally, Tao will continue to participate in panels, workshops, advocacy work, curatorial and programming initiatives, such as special events, festivals and showcases, representing Blue Crane.

“I’m excited to join a larger team and network for this next chapter of Blue Crane Agency’s future – where I will continue its home with the allyship and support of Paquin Artists Agency,” Tao says.