Brandon Davis and Jeff Levin Named EVP’s and Co-Heads of Pop A&R for Atlantic Records

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Brandon Davis and Jeff Levin have been named Executive Vice Presidents (EVP) and Co-Heads of Pop A&R for Atlantic Records (Warner Music Imprint). Based in LA, they will report to Atlantic President of A&R, Pete Ganbarg.

“Both Brandon and Jeff have worked at Atlantic their entire professional lives, rising from entry-level intern and assistant positions to become an integral part of the leadership of our A&R team,” commented Ganbarg. “I couldn’t be happier for them and am thrilled to recognize their contributions with these well-deserved promotions.”

Levin joined in 2010. His signings include Melanie Martinez (Cry Baby), Ben Platt’s debut album, and signed Oliver Tree. Most recently, Levin A&R’d Charlie by Charlie Puth includes the gold-certified single “Left and Right,” featuring Jungkook of BTS.

Davis joined Atlantic 11 years ago as an assistant in the A&R department. He signed Lizzo to the label in 2015 and, most recently, co-A&R’d Crash, the most recently album by Charli XCX and Ava Max’s upcoming album.

“Our mission has always been to attract, sign, and nurture the greatest talent across every genre,” said Craig Kallman, Atlantic Records chairman, and CEO. “Brandon and Jeff are our pop A&R stars, bringing us a string of game-changing artists. They’ve got spot-on musical instincts combined with the insight and ability to nurture artists at every stage of their careers. As Pete said, they’ve literally grown up at this company, and I join him in congratulating them on their new leadership posts.”