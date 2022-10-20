DEAG Acquires Leading German Psytrance Festival Indian Spirit

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — German live events company Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (DEAG) announced the acquisition of the noted Psytrance/Goa Festival “Indian Spirit.”

The festival, which debuted in 1999, has grown to be one of the largest psytrance festivals in Europe, regularly attracting more than 20,000 fans to Eldena, near Ludwigslust in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania every year.

Along with a line-up that includes some of the world’s leading psytrance DJs, the festival also offers various yoga and workshops, chill-out areas and a market mile for culinary delights, clothing and jewelry.

As part of the acquisition, myticket, DEAG’s Group-owned ticketing platform has already kicked advanced sales off ahead of the festival’s 2023 return.

The acquisition expands DEAG’s already sizeable festival portfolio, which now includes more than 30 multi-day and one-day festivals with currently more than 580,000 visitors in its national markets of Germany, the UK, Switzerland and Ireland.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.