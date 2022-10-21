The Manhattan Transfer Release A New Studio Album Amidst Their Final International Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Influential vocal group The Manhattan Transfer announced plans to mark their 50th anniversary with a new studio album as the group undertakes what has been billed as their final cross-continental tour.

The tour will see Manhattan Transfer perform in both the U.S. and abroad and includes a show at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on November 3rd, along with other shows in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and Australasia, with dates continuing through 2023.

The new album, called Fifty, was released by Craft Recordings on Friday and features collaborations with Germany’s renowned WDR Funkhausorchester Köln (WDR Radio Orchestra Cologne), symphony arrangers including Grammy Award winners Jorge Calandreli and Vince Mendoza, as well as vocal arrangers including Amanda Taylor of säje.

“After FIFTY years of creating and singing harmony, we would like to celebrate with our upcoming release—aptly named FIFTY—and acknowledge all the joy you have brought us on our musical journey as we begin our 50th Anniversary & Final World Tour. We look forward to seeing you,” Manhattan Transfer said in a joint statement.