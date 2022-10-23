The Inaugural Zona Music Festival Announces Daily Band Lineups, A new Fourth Stage, and 15 New Acts

PHOENIX (CelebrityAccess) – The Zona Music Festival’s inaugural event is scheduled to take place in Phoenix’s Margaret T. Hance Park on December 3 and 4 with headliners Beach House, Portugal. The Man, Bleachers, Tegan and Sara, and Japanese Breakfast.

In addition to the daily lineups being released, Psyko Steve Presents (PSP) and Downtown Phoenix, Inc. (DPI) (festival producers and organizers) have announced a fourth stage – “Under the Bridge.” They have added 15 new acts, including the LA alternative group Phantom Planet.

The daily band lineups for ZONA MUSIC FESTIVAL are as follows:

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3:

Beach House, Bleachers, Tegan and Sara, Bartees Strange, Chicano Batman, Destroy Boys, The Garden, The Happy Fits, July Talk, Miniature Tigers, The National Parks, Pariah Pete, Phantom Planet, Playboy Manbaby, Pom Pom Squad, SALES, Sub Urban, Sydney Sprague, and TV Girl

Under The Bridge stage:

AVIV, Brainstory, Cowgirl Clue, The Happy Return, Jackie Hayes, Snailmate, Tatiana Crespo

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4:

Portugal. The Man, Japanese Breakfast, Beach Goons, Black Carl, Breakup Shoes, Chloe Lilac, Diva Bleach, flor, The Front Bottoms, Glixen, Jeff Rosenstock, Lucius, Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, The Red Pears, The Regrettes, SASAMI, Sitting On Stacy, Turnover, UPSAHL, Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby

Under The Bridge stage:

Boyish, hhharpies, Horse Jumper Of Love, Luna Aura, Madilyn Mei, Mothé, Sad Park

“One of the things I love most about festivals is discovering new artists,” says Event Producer, Founder of Psyko Steve Presents, and Board Secretary of the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), Stephen Chilton. “By adding one more stage, we were able to bring in 14 great newer bands to ZONA. I hope people coming to ZONA discover something new they love.”

Single-day VIP, Weekend passes, and General Admission is available now. All VIP upgrades include exclusive VIP entrance, re-entry, preferred viewing areas, exclusive bars and lounges, private restrooms, and additional amenities, including charging stations and heaters.