Oak View Group Strikes A Naming Rights Deal With CFG Bank For Baltimore Arena

BALTIMORE, MD (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management company Oak View Group revealed that CFG Bank has secured the naming rights to Baltimore Arena.

The multi-year deal will see the live entertainment and sports venue named CFG Bank Arena ahead of the venue’s projected opening in February 2023.

Along with naming rights, the deal includes prominent exterior and interior signage for CFG Bank, along with special perks for the bank’s clients and employees, along with the launch of a new community engagement program.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Oak View Group and secure the naming rights for Baltimore Arena, now CFG Bank Arena,” said Bill Wiedel, CFG Bank CEO & president. “We are so much more than a traditional bank and this partnership is a great example of our entrepreneurial approach and how we do things differently to make change happen for the better. We have grown tremendously over the years, and CFG Bank Arena reinforces our commitment to Baltimore and our leadership position in the banking industry. We look forward to continuing to support the growth of Baltimore through the excitement and benefits CFG Bank Arena will bring to our community and our clients.”

“CFG Bank has had a long-standing presence in the Baltimore area for nearly 100 years, and we are pleased to have them on board as our naming rights partner,” added Tim Leiweke, chairman and CEO of Oak View Group and leader of the arena project. “CFG Bank understands our vision for the project and recognizes the economic need for a modern world-class arena. CFG Bank Arena will be a major destination for the biggest shows and be life-changing for the entire community.”

The arena, which first opened in 1961, is currently undergoing a major $200 million refurb, funded privately by OVG, and their partners Fundamental Advisors and 35V.

Renovations to the arena include the addition of new seats and suites, upgraded concourses and concession areas and the removal of the venue’s permanent stage. With a focus on sustainability, the refurb is using locally sourced sourced materials, LED lighting, low flow and waterless fixtures, and more.

The arena also has modernized back of house, structural, mechanical, plumbing electrical, and fire protection systems, as well as improved acoustics and production.

The arena is scheduled to re-open in February 2023, ahead of the CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments (February 20-26, 2023). Other shows announced for the CFG Bank Arena include a sold-out Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band performance on April 7, 2023, and the newly reunited blink-182 on May 26, 2023.

The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.