Wynonna Judd Announces Additional Dates for The Judds: The Final Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country music singer/songwriter Wynonna Judd appeared on the TODAY Show this morning (October 24) and announced The Judds: The Final Tour will continue on – thanks to the overwhelming love and support of fans.

Judd announced additional dates to run into 2023, along with the help of many of her musical friends, including Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, and Martina McBride. Fans can also expect more special guests to be announced in the coming weeks.

“I have never felt so overwhelmed by this much love and support!” says Wynonna. “The emotions that flow while listening to the different generations of fans sing back to me each night has been other-worldly. I am so humbled by every artist that has come to sing with me on this tour. They’ve all managed to bring something so unique to The Judds music, and I can say that no two shows are the same. It has been so life-giving! The decision to add 15 more shows was a no-brainer for me. The fans have been such a gift during my time of grieving and honoring my mother in song. What an amazing season this is. I look so forward to continuing the celebration of the music that has changed my life forever.

In my 39 years of performing, these shows have truly been some of my absolute favorite experiences ever, and I look forward to making new memories with the fans and guest artists in 2023.”

The Judds: The Final Tour Dates:

January 26 – GIANT Center Hershey, PA

January 28 – Total Mortgage Arena Bridgeport, CT

January 29 – DCU Center Worcester, MA

February 2 – BOK Center Tulsa, OK

February 3 – T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO

February 4 – Chaifetz Arena St. Louis, MO

February 9 – CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha, NE

February 10 – Vibrant Arena at THE MARK Moline, IL

February 11 – WSU Nutter Center Dayton, OH

February 16 – Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC

February 17 – EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA

February 18 – Charleston Coliseum Charleston, WV

February 23 – Enmarket Arena Savannah, GA

February 24 – Amalie Arena Tampa, FL

February 25 – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hollywood, FL