Ye Closes His Private School And Is Escorted Out Of Skechers Los Angeles Headquarters

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Ye, the rapper and businessman formerly known as Kanye West, continues to experience setbacks in the wake of his antisemitic behavior and has now shuttered his controversial private school, Donda Academy.

As reported by Hollywood Unlocked, parents of children who attend the school received an email on Wednesday advising that the school has been shut down for the foreseeable future, effective immediately.

“Dear Donda Academy Families- we hope this email finds you well. First we would like to express our gratitude for the community of families and scholars that Donda Academy brought together. However , at the direction of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately. Thursday, October 27th. THERE IS NO SCHOOL TOMORROW,” the email obtained by Hollywood Unlocked said.

“Our leadership team will be working diligently to assist all families during this transition, ensuring that every scholar has what they need to succeed in their next community in a prompt and gracious manner,” the email continued.

“We intend to begin afresh in September of 2023, and we are confident that our scholars will continue to advance as the creative innovators, courages influencers and academic leaders of the next generation. Thank you for your support.”

The school, which provides education for students from kindergarten through the 12th grade, is an unaccredited Christian private academy where “students learn fundamentals, grow in their faith, and experience two enrichment classes” according to their website.

Ye has had a challenging couple of weeks and lost numerous high profile partnerships with major retail fashion brands such as The Gap, adidas, and Balenciaga, following multiple public statements that appear to be antisemitic.

On Thursday, things took a turn for the weird as Ye was reportedly escorted out of the Los Angeles headquarters of shoe retailer Skechers after he turned up unannounced.

“Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech,” the company said in a statement to CNBC. “The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”

Ye also called out Endeavor boss Ari Emanuel on Instagram on Wednesday, writing: “Ari Emmanuel (sic) I lost 2 billion dollars in one day and I’m still alive. This is love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am.”