Spotify Is Closing All of Its Offices Next Week (This is Not a Joke)

HYPEBOT (CelebrityAccess) – We’re hoping that no one runs into a problem with their new release next week because Spotify is closing all offices as part of its second annual Wellness Week initiative.

Like its first Wellness Week in November 2021, the closure is designed to give all Spotify employees “the opportunity to put some extra focus on their own wellness.”

“With this extra week of paid time off, it’s our hope that our employees around the world can take the time they need for themselves and return to work revitalized, refreshed, and energized,” wrote Spotify’s Katarina Berg on the streamer’s HR blog.

Spotify is closed next week, so I am closing Spotify

Last year I wrote that “Spotify is closed this week, so I’ve closed Spotify” and pledged – more to learn than as some kind of protest – to close my Spotify app and try competitive streaming services.

As a heavy Spotify user, even after last year’s exercise, I still know less about the user experience of its competitors.

That’s not an acceptable knowledge gap for anyone (aka everyone) in the music business who is concerned with music marketing, discovery, consumption, or monetization.

I don’t expect to cause a noticeable drop in Spotify’s MAUs, but I urge you to join me in spending time on Apple Music, Amazon Music, TIDAL, Deezer, Soundcloud, Audius, and other “Spotify Alternatives.”

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown , which acquired both publications in 2019. He is also President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a Berklee College Of Music professorBerklee College Of Music.