Cormac Roth, Musician And The Son Of Actor Tim Roth, Dead At 25

(CelebrityAccess) — Cormac Roth, a guitarist, producer, and the son of actor Tim Roth, died on October 16th. He was 25.

His family revealed the news on Monday, stating that he “died peacefully” and “he maintained his wicked wit and humor” as he met his fate.

A cause of death was not provided, but Roth revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 germ cell cancer in November 2021, writing: “November of 21 I was diagnosed with stage 3 germ cell cancer. Since then I’ve been fighting it daily, throwing everything I can at it. Chemo, high dose chemo, medication, transplants, transfusions, surgeries etc. It is called Choriocarcinoma, it is rare, and it has managed to stay many steps ahead of me no matter what I throw at it.”

“It has taken away half of my hearing, 60pounds of weight, my confidence, and will continue its murderous path until I can manage to stop it somehow and kill it. But it hasn’t taken away my will to survive, or my love of making music. It hasn’t taken me down yet. If you or someone you love is effected (sic) by cancer, please feel free to reach out for it is an emotional rollercoaster unlike anything else.”

A graduate of Bennington College, Roth released “Python” his debut album in 2018.

He is survived by his parents, Tim Roth and Nikki Butler, and brother, Hunter Roth.