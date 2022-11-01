Taylor Swift Announces ‘The Eras Tour’ as She Holds All 10 Spots on the Billboard Hot 100

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Taylor Swift announced today (November 1) that she’s heading back out on her first world tour in five years – The Eras Tour, as she occupies the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 with songs from her new album release, Midnights. She is the first-ever artist to achieve this.

Her single, “Anti-Hero,” sits at No. 1, followed by “Lavender Haze” and “Maroon.” Two official music videos for “Bejeweled” and “Anti-Hero” have amassed a combined 60 million views on YouTube since the album dropped.

The Eras Tour is scheduled to hit 27 dates thus far in US stadiums beginning March 2023. Swift announced that all international dates would be announced in the coming days. She described it as “a journey through all the musical eras of my career.”

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

The tour kicks off March 18 in Glendale, AZ, at State Farm Stadium. The musical juggernaut will also hit Las Vegas, Arlington, TX, Chicago, and Los Angeles, where the US leg of the tour wraps up on August 5. Opening acts include BFF’s Haim, Paramore, beabadoobee, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, girl in red, OWENN, MUNA, and Phoebe Bridgers.

Once the tour starts, Swift will have three albums she’s yet to tour on – Folklore and Evermore – both released in 2021 and Midnights. She’s also had two re-releases, Red (Taylor’s Version) and Fearless (Taylor’s Version), since her last tour.

Tickets for all dates will go on sale on November 18. A presale for Capital One cardholders runs November 15 – 17. Swift is participating in Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, which allows fans to register for a presale until November 9. Tickets will be priced starting at $49, with VIP packages ranging from $199 – $899.

The ERAS Tour Dates

SAT, MAR 18, 2023: STATE FARM STADIUM Glendale, AZ

SAT, MAR 25, 2023: ALLEGIANT STADIUM Las Vegas, NV

SAT, APR 1, 2023: AT&T STADIUM Arlington, TX

SUN, APR 2, 2023: AT&T STADIUM Arlington, TX

SAT, APR 15, 2023: RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM Tampa, FL

SAT, APR 22, 2023: NRG STADIUM Houston, TX

FRI, APR 28, 2023: MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM Atlanta, GA

SAT, APR 29, 2023: MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM Atlanta, GA

SAT, MAY 6, 2023: NISSAN STADIUM Nashville, TN

FRI, MAY 12, 2023: LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD Philadelphia, PA

SAT, MAY 13, 2023: LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD Philadelphia, PA

FRI, MAY 19, 2023: GILLETTE STADIUM Foxborough, MA

SAT, MAY 20, 2023: GILLETTE STADIUM Foxborough, MA

FRI, MAY 26, 2023: METLIFE STADIUM East Rutherford, NJ

SAT, MAY 27, 2023: METLIFE STADIUM East Rutherford, NJ

FRI, JUN 2, 2023: SOLDIER FIELD Chicago, IL

SAT, JUN 3, 2023: SOLDIER FIELD Chicago, IL

SAT, JUN 10, 2023: FORD FIELD Detroit, MI

SAT, JUN 17, 2023: ACRISURE STADIUM Pittsburgh, PA

SAT, JUN 24, 2023: U.S. BANK STADIUM Minneapolis, MN

SAT, JUL 1, 2023: PAYCOR STADIUM Cincinnati, OH

SAT, JUL 8, 2023: GEHA FIELD AT ARROWHEAD STADIUM Kansas City, MO

SAT, JUL 15, 2023: EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH Denver, CO

SAT, JUL 22, 2023: LUMEN FIELD Seattle, WA

SAT, JUL 29, 2023: LEVI’S® STADIUM Santa Clara, CA

FRI, AUG 4, 2023: SOFI STADIUM Los Angeles, CA

SAT, AUG 5, 2023: SOFI STADIUM Los Angeles, CA