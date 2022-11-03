Imagine Dragons and The Strokes Announced As Headliners For The First Lollapalooza India

MUMBAI (CelebrityAccess) — Imagine Dragons and The Strokes will mark their first ever performances in India as the headline the inaugural Lollapalooza India in 2023.

The festival, which is scheduled to take place at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai January 28 and 29, will feature two days and four full stages as the venerable festival brand makes its Asian debut.

So far, more than 40 acts have been announced for Lollapalooza’s India debut, including Greta Van Fleet, Diplo, ZHU, AP Dhillon, Cigarettes After Sex, Japanese Breakfast, Madeon, Alec Benjamin, Jackson Wang, Chelsea Cutler, The Wombats and many more.

The festival initially launched as a touring festival in the U.S. 1991 by Perry Farrell, Ted Gardner, Don Muller, and Marc Geiger as a send-off for Janes Addiction and thrived for several years until it folded in 1998.

It was revived five years later but canceled the following year due to weak ticket sales. In 2005, Ferrell partnered with Capital Sports & Entertainment (now C3 Presents) and dropped the touring festival concept to instead stage a Lollapalooza-branded event in Chicago.

Since then, it has successfully expanded to multiple international markets and today, Lolla takes place eight countries, across four continents, including Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France, Sweden, India and the United States.

Lollapalooza India is produced by Perry Farrell, C3 Presents, and BookMyShow.