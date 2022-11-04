UMG Details Their Turn Out The Vote Initiatives Ahead Of The 2022 Midterms

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Ahead the 2022 U.S. Mid-term elections next week, Universal Music Group revealed the details of their voter engagement initiative, led by its Universal Music All Together Now Foundation and its Task Force for Meaningful Change.

The initiative includes an updated take on UMG’s “Use Your Voice” voter registration and education program, as well as the “Pull Up to the Polls” voter transportation components.

The Use Your Voice campaign includes the launch of a content series and voter information hub, produced in partnership with the nonpartisan voter organization HeadCount. The campaign highlights key issues on the November ballot such as abortion access, LGBTQ+ rights, voting rights, policing and the environment, and encourages young voters to exercise their franchise.

The campaign features UMG artists such as Kiana Ledé and producer Benny Blanco and encourages fans to visit the Use Your Voice And Vote About It Voter hub that provides information, resources, and digital tools to help everyone vote.

UMG is also working to activate student voters, with the label group’s creative solutions team, °1824 partnering with HeadCount to provide campus voter registration training for college representatives and developing social media content encouraging people to register to vote on National Voter Registration Day.

As well, through a long-term partnership with GLAAD, UMG is working encourage LGBTQ+ youth to vote by raising awareness of issues relevant to the demographic.

The Universal Music All Together Now Foundation is also supporting Election Protection, a non-partisan organization that works to ensure voter access to the polls, and the Mental Health Coalition and Anxiety and Depression Association of America to launch a content series focused on how to manage mental health in the wake of election stress.

“Voting is an essential component to promote a free and fair democracy that gives every individual the right to address their policy interests and concerns, particularly for marginalized communities disproportionately challenged with the opportunity to vote,” said Dr. Menna Demessie, SVP and Executive Director of the Task Force for Meaningful Change. “It’s vital that we provide solutions for any barrier that prevents someone from voting, particularly transportation, which is also a logistical hurdle for many working-class voters. We’re grateful to our partners for providing rides to the polls to ensure everyone gets to vote.”

“HeadCount is so grateful to UMG for their continued support alongside some of the world’s biggest artists. Encouraging young people to use their voice is imperative to our democracy and can make a true difference in this critical midterm election year,” Lisa DeLuca, Sr. Director of Artist Relations.