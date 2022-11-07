Canada’s Indie Music Week Starts Tuesday

(Hypebot) — Indie Music Week kicks off this Tuesday, Nov. 8, and runs thru Saturday, Nov. 12. This annual online gathering features industry experts offering actionable advice on music licensing, artist development, music marketing, festival booking, songwriting, and more.

We have 20 free tickets to give away. You can access them here with the Access Code BITFREE22. When those are gone, you can still use the Promo Code BIT20 to get 20% Off.

Tickets are still available starting at $79.

Unlike most music conferences that add an online component to an in-person event with mixed results, Indie Music Week is by design online-only and offers networking, breakout rooms, and a level of interaction that’s often hard to find at in-person gatherings.

Like all conferences, what you will get out of Indie Music Week will depend on how well you plan your time. Check out the full schedule here.

Optimize Your Marketing

Rachel Rubin

One session, Optimize Your Marketing with Bandsintown for Artists, is poised to be a conference highlight. Bandsintown Marketing Manager, Rachel Rubin, will share the world’s #1 live music discovery platform’s free artist dashboard and tools, including a new 100% free email service that can help achieve marketing goals and build a sustainable future for an artist.

You’ll learn how to:

build an audience

drive ticket, merch, and music sales organically

manage fan relationships

optimize your marketing

This session will take place on Thursday, November 10th at 11 PM ET.

In addition to Bandsintown, CD Baby, Bandzoogle, Bandsintown, Global Affairs, SHOW.co, and LyricFind are among the many companies participating.

We have 20 free tickets to giveaway. You can access them here with the Access Code BITFREE22. When those are gone, you can still use the Promo Code BIT20 to get 20% Off.

Learn more about Indie Music Week and register here.

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.