Veronica Swift Signs With TKA

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — Mack Avenue recording artist Veronica Swift has signed for representation with the noted talent firm The Kurland Agency.

Swift released her debut album, “Confessions” in 2019 and followed it up in 2021 with “This Bitter Earth” which earned her a five-star review in DownBeat magazine and a feature spot on the cover of the magazine’s November 2021 issue.

A native of Charlottesville, VA and raised by parents who were also veteran touring artists (jazz pianist Hod O’Brien and vocalist Stephanie Nakasian), Swift began her performing and recording career at age nine.

Since then, she’s headlined at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Dizzy’s Club, and appeared at major US festivals such as the Telluride Jazz Fest and received a Bachelor of Music Degree from University of Miami’s Frost School of Music.