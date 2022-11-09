Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Announce More Shows For The "Two Icons, One Night" 2023 Tour

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks (Image: YouTube)
NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The Piano Man – Billy Joel and Queen of the “Twirl” (No, it’s NOT Britney Spears) Stevie Nicks have announced more dates for their Two Icons, One Night tour. According to reports, the duo plans to expand the three shows to five to seven.

The trio of announced shows starts at SoFi Stadium (Inglewood) on March 10, 2023, before hitting AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX) on April 8 and Nissan Stadium (Nashville) on May 19. Tickets go on sale Friday (November 11) via Ticketmaster.com.

Joel was recently announced as a headliner for BST Hyde Park in 2023, and Nicks will be releasing a poem she wrote about the election called “Get It Back” as a song. It is addressed to “Friends, Fans, & Women of America.”

