Bailey Sattler & Stephanie Marlow Launch New Creative & PR Agency – another/side

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) – Bailey Sattler and Stephanie Marlow have partnered up to form a new creative and public relations (PR) agency: another/side. Sattler and Marlow have individually spent over a decade building their own career and artist rosters. Together, they share the same vision – a DIY-informed and hands-on approach which has earned them an eclectic roster.

Per a PR, the new company will focus in the space where underground and mainstream cultures meet. Sattler and Marlow have collaborated with some of the the most known bands, artists, and creators within the punk, metal, electronic, and experimental music areas. They’ve launched campaigns for films, fests, books, and more for Knocked Loose, Sheer Mag, Circle Jerks, Chelsea Wolfe, and many more.

Before launching another/side, Sattler spent nine years working under the Grandstand Media umbrella, and Marlow has independently built her own brand. Sattler is based out of Los Angeles and Marlow will be based in Chicago.

another/side’s current joined roster is: ADULT., Advertisement, Alan Vega Vault, Amenra, American Nightmare, Auragraph, Bell Witch, BIG|BRAVE, Birds In Row, Bleed, Blessed, Body of Light, Boris, Bossk, Cave In, Ceremony, Choir Boy, Circle Jerks, Cloakroom, Cold Cave, Cold Gawd, Cult Leader, Cult of Luna, Death Bells, Deathwish Inc., Devil Master, Drab Majesty, Dream Unending, Drowse, Ece Era, Emma Ruth Rundle, Frail Body, Full of Hell, Fury, Greet Death, Have A Nice Life, High Command, High Vis, Homesick Fest, Jesus Piece, Kedr Livanskiy, Këkht Aräkh, Knocked Loose, Levitation, Liturgy, Loma Prieta, Midwife, Modern Life Is War, Narrow Head, Nots, Planning for Burial, Poison Ruin, Portrayal of Guilt, Power Trip, Romero, Sheer Mag, Southern Lord, SPICE, Spirit Adrift, SRSQ, Steve Von Till, Street Sects, Sumerlands, Sunn O))), The C.I.A., The Flenser, The Lord, The Spits, Trust Records, Uniform, VR Sex, White Lung, Windhand, Xeno & Oaklander.