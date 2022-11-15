YouTube Adds Q&A Feature For Livestreams

SAN BRUNO, CA (Hypebot) — YouTube has joined TikTok in adding Q&A to its live streams, making it easier for artists to interact with fans during online performances, record and tour announcements, and more.

“Live Q&A lets you create and manage Q&A sessions in live chat during your streams and Premieres right from Live Control Room (LCR),” wrote YouTube in a blog post. “With Live Q&A you can more easily build community while replying to a series of on-topic questions written by your viewers. This option will appear alongside Live Polls, another great way for you to interact with those watching your stream.”

Questions are ordered chronologically, with the ones submitted first appearing at the top.

HYPEBOT TAKEAWAY

Particularly for artists who already have a significant presence on YouTube, Live Q&A is a valuable addition.

Some believed that in-person events would kill live streaming. But many artists still use them to announce a tour or release, connect with fans between tours, and reach the many cities and countries they have not been able to play live.

For developing artists, live streaming on social media is also a solid way to practice performing live while at the same time building an audience.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.