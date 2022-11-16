Amy Reisenbach Named President of CBS Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — On Wednesday, CBS announced that Amy Reisenbach has been named president of CBS Entertainment, with oversight of the network’s primetime, daytime and late-night creative departments, including drama development, specials, and current programming, as well as scheduling and casting.

Reisenbach, who first joined CBS in 2005, will succeed longtime CBS Entertainment chief Kelly Kahl, who announced earlier this year that he intends to step back from his role at the network after 26 years.

In her new role, Reisenbach will report to CBS president and CEO George Cheeks.

“Amy is a brilliant, creative executive and an incredible, highly collaborative leader who has worked closely with all parts of the Network and our Studios partners for many years,” said Cheeks. “She is a passionate advocate for writers, producers and the creative process, with proven programming instincts for what it takes to make and sustain highly successful television series. She also continues to be a strong proponent for diversity and inclusion and a key figure in the advancements CBS has made in front of and behind the camera in this area.”

“I want to thank George, Kelly Kahl, David Stapf and Thom Sherman for being amazing bosses and colleagues, and supporting my growth path to this moment,” said Reisenbach. “This Network means so much to the people who work here, the writers and producers who call it home, and the viewers who fall in love with our series. I’m excited and proud to continue our tradition of excellence that everyone at this Network strives to exceed every day.”

Reisenbach, who joined CBS as a program manager, has held a variety of programming roles at CBS until she was named executive vice president of current programs at the broadcaster in 2017.

Previously, Reisenbach worked at Warner Bros. Television in the drama development and current departments. She is a graduate of the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Arts in social and behavioral sciences.