Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer Color the Country Music Landscape With 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Two of Country music’s “names to know,” Rissi Palmer and Miko Marks, have announced a co-headlining acoustic tour for 2023. The trek kicks off in our nation’s Capitol on May 3 and ends at the City Winery in Nashville in May. On Friday (November 18), Tickets go on sale via both artists’ websites.

The pair will perform songs acoustically as individual artists, as well as a duo, including their unreleased collaboration, “I’m Still Here,” which they’ve performed live at the Grand Ole Opry and 2022 Americana Fest.

Palmer toured with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram this year and appeared at the CMT Next Women of Country show at Nashville’s City Winery and festival gigs at MerleFest and the Earl Scruggs Music Fest.

Black women in country music aren’t a sight customarily seen – but Palmer and Marks have worked to combat racism within the country music arena. Palmer launched Color Me Country with Rissi Palmer via Apple Music in 2020, giving those of color a voice. Marks released her new album, Feel Like Going Home, on October 14, 2022 – making her Grand Ole Opry debut the same day.

Palmer’s most recent release, titled, Revival, was releasead in 2019 and has become a critic’s darling.

“Working with Rissi on tour is one of the highlights of my journey in music,” Miko said in a statement. “I have always loved her music, and now I get to be on tour with her. We have grown to be close friends over the years, and this moment has been a long time coming.”

“Miko has been an inspiration and a friend for a long time,” says Palmer. “Her talent is second to none, and it’s an honor to be sharing a stage with her. The audience can expect a lot of laughter, lots of good, new music, stories, and a great show!”

Marks was named to the CMT’s Next Women of Country Class of 2022 in January. By April, she was chosen to participate in the Equal Access Development Program – designed by mtheory and CMT to support minority communities underrepresented in country music.

US TOUR DATES

May 3 / Washington, DC / Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage Series

May 4 / Old Saybrook, CT / The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Center

May 5 / Brownfield, ME / Stone Mountain Arts Center

May 6 / Boston, MA / City Winery Haymarket

May 7 / New York, NY / City Winery – The Loft

May 10 / Philadelphia, PA / World Cafe Live

May 11 / Durham, NC / The Pinhook

May 13 / Atlanta, GA / Eddie’s Attic

May 18 / Nashville, TN / City Winery