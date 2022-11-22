Morrissey Cancels Two Shows Due To Illness

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (CelebrityAccess) — Days after walking off stage in the middle of a performance at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, former Smiths frontman Morrissey announced the cancellation of two upcoming shows due to illness.

A statement from Morrissey’s team was scant on details, noting that “due to band illness, we are devastated to announce that we can’t proceed with tonight’s show.”

Affected shows include a scheduled performance at The Union in Salt Lake City on November 22nd, and the Paramount Theatre in Denver on November 23rd.

The statement went on to thank fans for their “ongoing love and support while we take a moment to restore and recover.”

At present, Morrissey is slated to return to the stage in Minneapolis on Friday, November 24th with the tour scheduled to conclude on December 4th at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston.