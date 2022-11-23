Warner Chappell Opens A New Songwriting Studio In Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group’s publishing division, Warner Chappell Music, announced the opening of a new songwriting studio in Barcelona, one of Spain’s leading music markets.

Located in Barcelona’s Poblenou district, an artistic neighborhood which has become a popular area for tech-focused startups and design showrooms, which is also home to the Barcelona Design Museum and the famous Bogatell Beach.

The new studio venture will be overseen by Cristian Cabrera Viñas, Senior A&R Director at Warner Chappell Music Spain. He will coordinate operations with Javier ‘Chiki’ Dean, who heads Warner Chappell Music’s A&R operations in Spain, and reports to Santiago Menéndez-Pidal, President, Southern Europe, Warner Chappell Music.

“We’re so excited to unveil our new Barcelona studio. We’ve had huge demand from songwriters wanting to book time to work here, so we already know it’s a valued addition to the local scene. Many of our international writers like to visit Barcelona, so it’s great that we can provide them with a studio environment, and we also hope it will help us to sign more local writers from Catalonia.”

“I’m delighted that we’ve now got a purpose-built home in Barcelona for our songwriters who want to work in this vibrant city. Following the launch of The Music Station in Madrid earlier this year, our new studio shows that we’re committed to investing in world class infrastructure here in Spain to support our songwriters,” added Santiago Menéndez-Pidal.