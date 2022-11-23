Ye Throws His Hat Into The Ring As A Candidate For The 2024 Presidential Election

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Controversial rap artist and entrepreneur Kanye “Ye” West announced plans to run for President in the 2024 elections.

West announced his presidential bid in a video posted to the celebrity news site X17Online. In the video, West, who appeared to be with alt-right personality Milo Yiannopoulos, said he’s “Moving towards the future.”

“This is Milo right here, working on the campaign,” Ye said in the video, confirming he was running, seemingly at the prodding for the person behind the camera.

West also revealed that he’s cutting up old hoodies from former partners such as Aididas and Balenciaga to be re-assembled new garments, each with an equal portion from previous partners.

West ran as an independent in 2020, appearing on the ballot in a dozen states only earned about 70,000 votes, less than .04 percent of the total vote count.