Metallica Announces the M72 World Tour For 2023 – 2024

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Heavy Metal Rock Gods Metallica announced today (November 28) the M72 World Tour. Presented worldwide by Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey (North America only) and promoted by Live Nation, the tour will see the band play two nights in each city it visits – each with “No Repeat Weekend” featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups.

The tour will feature a new in-the-round stage design that relocates the Metallica Snake Pit to center stage, the “I Disappear” full-tour pass, and discounted ticket costs for those attendees under the age of 16. Two-day tickets go on sale Friday (December 2) via Ticketmaster.com and include the option of pre-ordering the 72 Seasons vinyl and CD. Single-day tickets will be available on January 20, 2023.

A portion of the proceeds from every ticket sold will go to the band’s All Within My Hands Foundation, which began in 2017. The mission is to assist and enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported the band. The foundation has raised nearly $13 million since its inception. It has provided $5.9 million in grants to career and technical education programs in the US, over $2.5 million to combat food insecurity, and more than $3.2 million to disaster relief efforts worldwide.

Mammoth WVH, Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills, Architects, and Pantera have been named as supporting acts, with Greta Van Fleet and Volbeat playing two shows each.

M72 WORLD TOUR 2023-2024

Thursday, April 27, 2023 – Amsterdam NL – Johan Cruijff Arena

Saturday, April 29 2023 – Amsterdam NL – Johan Cruijff Arena

Wednesday, May 17 2023 – Paris FR – Stade de France*

Friday, May 19 2023 – Paris FR – Stade de France

Friday, May 26 2023 – Hamburg DE – Volksparkstadion

Sunday, May 28 2023 – Hamburg DE – Volksparkstadion

Friday, June 16 2023 – Gothenburg SE – Ullevi Stadium**

Sunday, June 18 2023 – Gothenburg SE – Ullevi Stadium

Friday, August 4 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Sunday, August 6 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Friday, August 11 2023 – Montreal, QC – Stade Olympique

Sunday, August 13 2023 – Montreal, QC – Stade Olympique

Friday, August 18 2023 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

Sunday, August 20 2023 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

Friday, August 25 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sunday, August 27 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Friday, September 1 2023 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Sunday, September 3, 2023 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Friday, November 3, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center

Sunday, November 5, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center

Friday, November 10, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

Sunday, November 12, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

Friday, May 24 2024 – Munich DE – Olympiastadion

Sunday, May 26 2024 – Munich DE – Olympiastadion

Friday, June 7 2024 – Helsinki FI – Olympic Stadium

Sunday, June 9 2024 – Helsinki FI – Olympic Stadium

Friday, June 14 2024 – Copenhagen DK – Parken Stadium

Sunday, June 16 2024 – Copenhagen DK – Parken Stadium

Friday, July 5 2024 – Warsaw PL – PGE Narodowy

Sunday, July 7 2024 – Warsaw PL – PGE Narodowy

Friday, July 12 2024 – Madrid ES – Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Sunday, July 14 2024 – Madrid ES – Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Friday, August 2 2024 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

Sunday, August 4 2024 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

Friday, August 9 2024 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Sunday, August 11 2024 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Friday, August 16 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium

Sunday, August 18 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium

Friday, August 23 2024 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

Sunday, August 25 2024 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

Friday, August 30 2024 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Sunday, September 1 2024 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Friday, September 20 2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol***

Sunday, September 22 2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol

Friday, September 27 2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol***

Sunday, September 29 2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol

Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**

Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

*Five Finger Death Punch/Ice Nine Kills play show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play show 2 in Paris

**Volbeat replaces Architects on show 1 in Gothenburg

Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***

Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

***Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show one both weekends in Mexico City