A2IM Launches A Health Insurance Program For Its Members

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Independent label trade group, the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) announced the launch of a new health insurance initiative for their membership that the organization touts as a game-changer.

The A2IM Benefits Store provides members with access to a range of insurance benefits, including health, vision, and, dental, to life, auto, personal protection and more.

Members will be able to enroll in coverage year-round with no deductions from paychecks, open enrollment periods such as with the Affordable Care Act, or lengthy subscription terms.

“In the U.S., healthcare for small businesses, contractors, and freelancers is expensive and difficult to get,” said, Dr. Richard James Burgess, President, and CEO of A2IM. “For many years, we have been trying to solve this problem for our members. We believe we have finally found the solution and we are very proud to offer it as part of our shared services program.”