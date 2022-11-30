Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Dead At 79

(CelebrityAccess) — Christine McVie, a singer, songwriter, and musician best known as the co-vocalist and keyboardist for the legendary rock band Fleetwood Mac, died on Wednesday. She was 79.

Her passing was announced in a short statement by her family on social media: “On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie.”

The remaining members of Fleetwood Mac issued a joint statement as well: “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special, and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We are so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so missed.”

A cause of death was not revealed but in June, she revealed to Rolling Stone that she was in poor health and suffering from issues with her back.

A native of Bouth, Lancashire, in England’s Lake District, McVie, née Perfect, studied piano at an early age but studies sculpture in college with an eye towards becoming an art teacher.

Those plans were set aside when she joined Stan Webb and Andy Silvester in the band Sounds of Blue. Her initial foray into music led to her performing with other musicians, including singing for Spencer Davis and she later joined Webb and Silvester in a new band, Chicken Shack, but left the group in 1969 after marrying Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie.

In 1970, she recorded her first solo album but failed to gain traction. That same year, she served as a session musician for Fleetwood Mac, providing keyboards for their 1970 album Kiln House, as well as artwork for the album’s cover.

She joined the group full time in August 1970 and she remained with the band for the next 20 years, contributing both music and songs to the group during the apogee of their commercial success, penning hits such as “Say You Love Me,” “You Make Lovin’ Fun,” and “Don’t Stop” which peaked at #3, as well as ballads such as “Little Lies,” “Songbird,” and “Over My Head.”

She took an extended hiatus from Fleetwood Mac, starting in 1998 but recorded several solo albums, including “In the Meantime” in 2004 and she reunited with former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Lindsey Buckingham to record “Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie” in 2017.

In 2014, she rejoined Fleetwood Mac and toured with them in 2014/2015 for their On With The Show Tour, and again in 2018 and 2019 for the band’s An Evening with Fleetwood Mac tour.