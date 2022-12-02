Music Business Networking Platform Music2Deal Launches Latest Version

HAMBURG (CelebrityAccess) – Music2Deal is the Music Business Network for the international music industry, where labels, musicians, managers, producers, or anyone who works in the industry can network, make deals, and discuss opportunities. After many months of development, the newest version has officially been launched. It’s been called the “LinkedIn for music professionals.”

Music2Deal provides many tools, including the exclusive “matching tool” for the music industry, and ensures exclusive membership for music industry professionals. Every membership request received is vetted by one of more than 20 representatives worldwide.

Typically, professionals connect with their colleagues 5-10% of the time through various social media websites (LinkedIn, Facebook, Zoom) and meet for networking events less than five times a year. Music2Deal allows the user to be continually informed regarding music offers or requests from all contacts. Also, they can keep you informed about new offers, opportunities, or requests from you.

The platform currently boasts more than 10,000 proven members from 30 different countries, including 2-time Emmy winner Lars Deutsch (USA), award-winning Producer Tony Catania (Scatman John), Allen Johnston (Capital, EMI), and Stuart Epps (Led Zeppelin, Elton John).

Michael Bisping, A.S.S. Concerts – “Much better than LinkedIn! On Music2Deal, I can be sure I’m only doing business with approved professionals from the music industry.”

Music2Deal’s CEO, Mario Christiani: “As always, our goal is to improve professional networking within the music business and to help our members make deals happen. With the new update and launch, Music2Deal is now more user-friendly and features enhanced networking and usability tools. An improved design of the website is also part of this new update.“

As a member of CelebrityAccess, you are entitled to a 3-month Premium Membership on Music2Deal for free. You can reach out to those music professionals that match your needs – whether looking for a particular genre of music for a project or working together to sign that next business partnership. Enter the code ‘Celebrity Access 22’ in the proof field to sign-up for the free 3-month Premium Membership.