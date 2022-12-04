Taylor Swift Fans Take Their Frustration Straight to the Courts-Ticketmaster Sued Over ‘The Eras Tour’ Ticket Debacle

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Taylor Swift’s “Swifties” are fueling the “Bad Blood” with ticketing giant Ticketmaster (TM) [owned by Live Nation (LN)]. TMZ is reporting a couple of dozen fans are suing the company for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations, even going as far as alleging “intentional deception,” claiming TM allowed bots and scalpers access to the tickets first. They’re suing for “ill-gotten gains” the company gained during the presale and are asking the courts to give TM a civil fine of $2,500 for each violation. TM doesn’t seem to be “Out of the Woods” yet.

On the morning of November 15, Swifties from high and low thought, “Today Was a Fairytale,” as they signed onto TM’s website for The Eras Tour pre-sale. However, the demand essentially broke TM’s platform, and as a result, the general on-sale never even took place. Swifties called TM “Mean” refused to accept their (now deleted) public statement of apology and made “Sparks Fly” after filing suit in Los Angeles County, where LN is located. Will this be the “End Game” for TM?

According to numerous reports, TM planned for nearly 2 million fans on presale day, but over 13 million logged on. The plaintiff’s alleged TM was supposed to send out “Verified Fan” pre-sale codes the day before (November 14), but they were never received. All some fans got was a “Blank Space,” as some claim they never even reached the wait queue for the chance to make a purchase.

TM’s apology stated in part, “We strive to make ticket buying as easy as possible for fans, but that hasn’t been the case for many people trying to buy tickets for Taylor Swift / The Eras Tour. First, we want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans – especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets.”

Unable to “Shake It Off,” Ms. Swift responded via her social media, saying she was “assured” TM could handle the high demand for tickets and that even though she’s happy 2.4 million fans did get tickets, “it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”

Various organizations have long scrutinized TM over the years for being a monopoly within the ticketing sector. “I Knew You Were Trouble” is what the US Department of Justice must have been saying as it launched an antitrust investigation into the owner of TM, Live Nation Entertainment.

It appears as if Swift’s fans and TM “Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”