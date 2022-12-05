Kountry Wayne Announces Help Is On The Way Comedy Tour For 2023

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Kountry Wayne (Wayne Colley) announced today (December 5) his Help is on the Way comedy tour. The Live Nation-produced 37-city tour kicks off in Denver on February 3 and wraps up in Baton Rouge on May 27. Two tour stops in Savannah will be taped for his upcoming one-hour comedy special.

The tour announcement marks Wayne’s return to the stage following his Straight Out the Mud spring 2022 tour, where the comic performed to sold-out crowds across the US, including the historic Palace Theatre in LA, as part of the Netflix is a Joke Festival.

In addition to the tour, Wayne is set to release his first book of the same name on April 18, 2023, through Harmony Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House. In the memoir, Wayne shares his seemingly implausible story to inspire others to see that no matter where you started or how stuck you feel, the possibilities for living a rich, full life are limitless. The foreword is written by NAACP Image Award-winning actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer.

Tickets for the upcoming tour go on-sale Friday (December 9) via Ticketmaster.com.

HELP IS ON THE WAY COMEDY TOUR DATES:

February 3 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

February 4 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre

February 17 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

February 18 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre

February 19 – Sacramento, CA – Crest Theatre

February 24 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

February 25 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

March 3 – Fayetteville, NC – Crown Theatre

March 4 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

March 10 – Munhall, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

March 12 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

March 17 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

March 18 – Chattanooga, TN – Walker Theatre

March 24 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

March 25 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

March 30 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

March 31 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

April 1 – Minneapolis, MN – Pantages Theatre

April 7 – Jackson, MS – Thalia Mara Hall

April 8 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Convention Center

April 14 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

April 15 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park

April 21 – Macon, GA – Macon City Auditorium

April 22 – Montgomery, AL – Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

April 23 – Augusta, GA – Miller Theater

April 28 – Grand Rapids, MI – GCL Live at 20 Monroe

April 29 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

May 5 – Albany, GA – Albany Municipal Auditorium

May 6 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre

May 12 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

May 13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

May 14 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall

May 19 – Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium

May 20 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

May 21 – St. Petersburg, FL – Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

May 26 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

May 27 – Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cane’s River Center Performing Arts Theater