Kountry Wayne Announces Help Is On The Way Comedy Tour For 2023

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Kountry Wayne (Wayne Colley) announced today (December 5) his Help is on the Way comedy tour. The Live Nation-produced 37-city tour kicks off in Denver on February 3 and wraps up in Baton Rouge on May 27. Two tour stops in Savannah will be taped for his upcoming one-hour comedy special.
The tour announcement marks Wayne’s return to the stage following his Straight Out the Mud spring 2022 tour, where the comic performed to sold-out crowds across the US, including the historic Palace Theatre in LA, as part of the Netflix is a Joke Festival.
In addition to the tour, Wayne is set to release his first book of the same name on April 18, 2023, through Harmony Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House. In the memoir, Wayne shares his seemingly implausible story to inspire others to see that no matter where you started or how stuck you feel, the possibilities for living a rich, full life are limitless. The foreword is written by NAACP Image Award-winning actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer.
Tickets for the upcoming tour go on-sale Friday (December 9) via Ticketmaster.com.
HELP IS ON THE WAY COMEDY TOUR DATES:
February 3 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
February 4 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre
February 17 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia
February 18 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre
February 19 – Sacramento, CA – Crest Theatre
February 24 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
February 25 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
March 3 – Fayetteville, NC – Crown Theatre
March 4 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
March 10 – Munhall, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
March 12 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
March 17 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
March 18 – Chattanooga, TN – Walker Theatre
March 24 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
March 25 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
March 30 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
March 31 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
April 1 – Minneapolis, MN – Pantages Theatre
April 7 – Jackson, MS – Thalia Mara Hall
April 8 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Convention Center
April 14 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre
April 15 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park
April 21 – Macon, GA – Macon City Auditorium
April 22 – Montgomery, AL – Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
April 23 – Augusta, GA – Miller Theater
April 28 – Grand Rapids, MI – GCL Live at 20 Monroe
April 29 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
May 5 – Albany, GA – Albany Municipal Auditorium
May 6 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre
May 12 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre
May 13 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
May 14 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall
May 19 – Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium
May 20 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall
May 21 – St. Petersburg, FL – Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater
May 26 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
May 27 – Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cane’s River Center Performing Arts Theater