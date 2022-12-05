Sesame Street Icon Bob McGrath Dies at 90

TEANECK, NJ (CelebrityAccess) – Beloved Sesame Street legend and singer Bob McGrath passed away Sunday (December 4) at his home in New Jersey. One of the original human cast members of Sesame Street, he was 90.

His family confirmed his death through a social media post on McGrath’s Facebook (FB) page. “The McGrath Family has some sad news to share. Our father, Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.”

McGrath first appeared in the series pilot in 1969 – playing the friendly neighbor Bob Johnson and spent 50 years and 47 seasons with the children’s TV show. His last on-screen appearance was in 2017, and he made several public appearances that were still tied to Sesame Street after that time.

Sesame Workshop shared a statement mourning his death.

Born in Illinois in 1932, he studied music at the University of Michigan and then the Manhattan School of Music. He married his wife in 1958.

He is survived by his wife, Ann McGrath, five children, and eight grandchildren.