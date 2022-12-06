Yahael Camara-Onono Signs With Bucks Music Group

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Bucks Music Group announced the signing of an exclusive worldwide publishing agreement with Yahael Camara-Onono, founder and leader of the London-based music collective Balimaya Project.

Formed in 2019, the Balimaya Project fuses Camara-Onono’s West African musical heritage with his musical experiences of being raised in the United Kingdom. Since its inception, the collective has released their debut album, Wolo So, in July 2021 and their music has been featured on numerous playlists and editorial content, including Giles Peterson music radio program on BBC 6.

The collective has also graced the stages of festivals such as We Out Here!, Brainchild Fest and End Of The Road, and Amsterdam’s Super-Sonic Jazz Festival.

“Yahael Camara-Onono is a really exciting musician and songwriter. He’s incredibly talented and his star is rising with the work he’s producing with Balimaya Project. We’re really happy to welcome him to Bucks,” said Bucks’ Director A&R Sarah Liversedge Platz.

“Ever since coming into contact with Sarah at Bucks I’ve been impressed at how Bucks always fight for the artist and the great results they bring to the table.

I’m honored to be part of and represented by the Bucks family. Looking forward to a long and fruitful relationship,” added Yahael Camara-Onono.