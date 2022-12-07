AIM Names Nina Radojewski As Head Of Memberships

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — British trade organization, the Association of Independant Music, announced that Nina Radojewski has been promoted to the post of AIM’s new Head of Membership.

Radojewski, who previously served as AIM’s Professional Development Lead, will lead the creation and execution of the organization’s membership initiatives and maintain relationships with independent music businesses and entrepreneurs.

She first joined AIM in 2016 and previously was a member of UK Music’s Education and Skills Committee since 2018 and was appointed Chair in January 2021.

While at AIM, Radojewski played a key role in bringing AIM Academy to the fore and developing programming for the event. She also collaborated with Middlesex University to co-launch a Music Business MA this year, and has represented AIM at industry events, most recently speaking at Iceland Airwaves.

Currently, she’s overseeing the development of Currently, Radojewski is leading the development of AIM’s Amplify apprenticeship program in partnership with Amazon Music and Women in CTRL.

“The new Head of Membership position draws together all the strands of services that AIM delivers to members more holistically. I’m really excited to step into the role and to continue to work and build strong relationships with our incredible community of independent music businesses, artists and entrepreneurs. The professional development program we have built over the past few years has become a core part of the membership offering and I am looking forward to using everything I’ve learnt to support the members, as well as the team,” Radojewski said.

“It has been fantastic to see Nina’s growth over her time at AIM and this role rightly recognizes the skills and experience she has acquired. Since the reboot of AIM’s professional development programs in 2017 that Nina led under the AIM Academy banner, she has been instrumental in establishing AIM as a center of excellence in lifelong learning and raising the bar in best practices across the independent music community. This new role formalizes much of the work Nina already does within the AIM team as a connector and supporter of the team and wider community and will bring together all aspects of our work into a more cogent delivery structure,” added AIM CEO Paul Pacifico.

AIM’s outgoing Membership Manager, Jude McArdle, will step down from the role after five years in December.