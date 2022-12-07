Lauren Harman Named President of Film/TV Licensing At Silo Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Publisher and management company Silo Music announced the appointment of industry veteran Lauren Harman as President of the company’s Film/TV Licensing division.

In her new role, Harman will leverage her substantial sync experience and relationships in the music, film, and advertising industries for Silo, overseeing the company’s creative pitching and A&R.

She began her career at Zync Music in 2005 where she signed bands such as Beach House and Grizzly Bear. In 2009, she launched her own music licensing venture, Lip Sync Music, where she secured deals with artists such as Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings and their Daptone Records, Passion Pit, Local Natives, Aloe Blacc, Dillon Francis, Cults, The Naked & Famous. among others.

In 2019, she sold Lip Sync to Anthem Entertainment and led Mass Appeal’s Sync division, working with artists such as Run The Jewels, DJ Shadow, and Pusha T. Among others.

“We are extremely excited to have Lauren join the team here at SILO. Her vast experience working with artists in the sync space is something that will help continue to build on what we have created, a company built on artists,” said Silo co-founder Jack Ormandy.

“At Silo, we are creating music for film + TV, but what that requires these days is to be able to showcase and bring simply great music that people want to hear to all of our projects. Our goal is to continue to make fresh, interesting music with artists, writers and producers from all walks of the business and raise the bar in sync music. No more claps, bells and whistles, it is about showcasing the artists behind the work and creating something interesting and fun for the listener that will work in film/tv parameters. I am excited to join Silo and look forward to working with Jack and the team to help expand their film/tv department and catalog,” Harman added.