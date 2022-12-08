Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, NAV, Key Glock, Noah Kahan, Yeat, J.Y. Park, and Bacilos Announce Big Tour News

BEVERLY HILLS (CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation (LN) has announced a handful of tours they’re presenting or producing for the holiday season, most of which will occur in 2023.

YEAT – Los Angeles-based rapper Yeat announced Tuesday (December 6) his upcoming tour supporting his recent hit project LYFË. Produced by LN, the tour begins March 1 in Minneapolis at The Armory, performing his high-energy mosh pit shows across the US with two stops in Canada. The tour closes at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on April 12.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday (December 9) via Twizzyrich.com.

YEAT 2023 North American Tour

Wed Mar 01 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Thu Mar 02 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sat Mar 04 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Mar 05 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Wed Mar 08 – Queens, NY – Knockdown Center

Thu Mar 09 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Fri Mar 10 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun Mar 12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Mon Mar 13 – New York, NY – Terminal 5*

Wed Mar 15 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Thu Mar 16 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Mar 18 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Sun Mar 19 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Tue Mar 21 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Wed Mar 22 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Thu Mar 23 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Sun Mar 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Mon Mar 27 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Tue Mar 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Thu Mar 30 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

Fri Mar 31 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Center

Mon Apr 03 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

Tue Apr 04 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field

Thu Apr 06 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Sat Apr 08 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

Sun Apr 9 – Los Angeles – The Hollywood Palladium

Wed Apr 12 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

___________________________________________________________________________

Bacilos – The hit Latin band, Bacilos (Jorge Villamizar and André Lopes), returns to the USA for the first time since 2004 – announcing their “Back in the USA 23” headlining tour.

Produced by LN, the nine-city tour kicks off on April 27 at the North Beach Bandshell in Miami, making stops in Orlando, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, New York, and more before wrapping up in Chicago on May 14.

Villamizar and Lopes, accompanied by their highest caliber band, have performed all over Latin America to huge crowds with immense success.

BACILOS BACK IN THE USA ‘23 TOUR DATES:

Thursday, April 27, 2023 – Miami – Miami Beach Bandshell

Friday, April 28, 2023 – Orlando — House of Blues

Sunday, April 30, 2023 – Atlanta – Buckhead Theatre

Thursday, May 4, 2023 – Houston – House of Blues

Saturday, May 6, 2023 – Austin – Emo’s

Sunday, May 7, 2023 – Dallas – The Echo Lounge

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 – Boston – Paradise Rock Club

Friday, May 12, 2023 – New York – Irving Plaza

Sunday, May 14, 2023 – Chicago – House of Blues

___________________________________________________________________________

J.Y. Park – Legendary K-Pop showman, sometimes referred to as the “Ambassador of K-Pop,” producer, artist, songwriter, actor, and founder of JYP Entertainment, J.Y. Park has announced two special coastal performances in the US for February 2023.

Produced by LN, the shows will take place for one night only in each city – Brooklyn and Los Angeles.

The multi-talent has composed, written, and produced 65 No. 1 hit songs charting in major categories across China, Japan, and Korea. His first No. 1 hit single, “Don’t Leave Me,” hit the charts in 1994 and has led to a highly successful career. Park is also one of the first K-Pop musicians to produce for mainstream US acts like Mase, Will Smith, and more.

J.Y. PARK CONCERT ‘GROOVE BACK’ IN USA DATES:

Fri Feb 10 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

Sun Feb 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

___________________________________________________________________________

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe – Rock legends Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, hot off one of the most extensive stadium tours of 2022, announced today (December 8) their co-headlining “The World Tour,” featuring special guest Alice Cooper.

Produced by LN, the US leg of the world tour kicks off August 5 in Syracuse, NY, bringing their electrifying stage show across America throughout August.

“After finally getting back on the road this past summer, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience, including some special dates in America!” said frontman Joe Elliott of Def Leppard.

“We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer, and we truly can’t wait to take the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023. Crüeheads, get ready because we have a few amazing U.S. dates set for you!” Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement.

THE WORLD TOUR DATES:

Fri, Feb 10, 2023 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena^

Sat, Feb 11, 2023 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena^

Sat, Feb 18, 2023 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol

Tue, Feb 21, 2023 Monterrey, Mexico Estadio Banorte

Sat, Feb 25, 2023 Bogota, Colombia Parque Simon Bolivar

Tue, Feb 28, 2023 Lima, Peru Estadio Nacional

Fri, Mar 3, 2023 Santiago, Chile Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida

Tue, Mar 7, 2023 Sao Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque

Mon, May 22, 2023 Sheffield, UK Bramall Lane

Thu, May 25, 2023 Mönchengladbach, Germany SparkassenPark

Sat, May 27, 2023 Munich, Germany Koenigsplatz

Mon, May 29, 2023 Budapest, Hungary MVM Dome

Wed, May 31, 2023 Krakow, Poland TAURON Arena Kraków

Fri, Jun 2, 2023 Prague, Czech Republic Prague Rocks *

Sat, Jun 3, 2023 Hannover, Germany Expo Plaza

Wed, Jun 7, 2023 Solvesborg, Sweden Sweden Rock Festival *

Fri, Jun 9, 2023 Hyvinkää, Finland RockFest *

Sun, Jun 11, 2023 Trondheim, Norway Trondheim Rocks *

Wed, Jun 14, 2023 Copenhagen, Denmark COPENHELL *

Sun, Jun 18, 2023 Dessel, Belgium Graspop Metal Meeting *

Tue, Jun 20, 2023 Milan, Italy Ippodromo SNAI San Siro

Fri, Jun 23, 2023 Lisbon, Portugal Passeio Maritimo de Alges

Sat, Jun 24, 2023 Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Spain Auditorio Miguel Ríos

Tue, Jun 27, 2023 Thun, Switzerland Stockhorn Arena

Sat, Jul 1, 2023 London, UK Wembley Stadium

Sun, Jul 2, 2023 Lytham, UK Lytham Festival *

Tue, Jul 4, 2023 Dublin, Ireland Marlay Park

Thu, Jul 6, 2023 Glasgow, UK Hampden Park

Saturday, August 5 Syracuse, NY JMA Wireless Dome

Tuesday, August 8 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium

Friday, August 11 Fargo, ND Fargodome

Sunday, August 13 Omaha, NE Charles Schwab Field Omaha

Wednesday, August 16 Tulsa, OK H.A. Chapman Stadium

Friday, August 18 El Paso, TX Sun Bowl Stadium

^ no Alice Cooper

* Festival Date

___________________________________________________________________________

Noah Kahan – Critically acclaimed Vermont native, singer, and songwriter Noah Kahan has announced new tour dates for 2023 extending his Stick Season Tour into 2023.

Produced by LN, the run includes stops at Radio City Music Hall, The Greek Theatre, and more, with Joy Oladokun and Ruston Kelly supporting on select dates.

Tickets go on sale to the public on December 14.

2023 “STICK SEASON” NORTH AMERICAN TOUR:

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DATES

January 27 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall*

January 28 Austin, TX Emo’s*

January 29 Dallas, TX House of Blues*

January 31 Birmingham, AL Iron City*

February 2 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium*

February 3 Chattanooga, TN The Signal*

February 7, Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre*

February 8 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live!*

February 10 Detroit, MI The Fillmore*

February 11 Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater*

February 14 St. Louis, MO The Pageant*

February 15 Kansas City, MO The Truman*

February 17 Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom*

February 18 Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom*

*Sold Out

NEW DATES

May 26 Lewiston, NY ARTPARK Amphitheater^

May 30 Albany, NY Palace Theatre^

June 2 Montreal, QC MTELUS^

June 3 Lafayette, NY Beak & Skiff ~

June 6 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE ~

June 7 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall^

June 9 Washington, DC The Anthem^

June 10 Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage @ The Mann^

June 11 Charlottesville, VA Ting Pavilion^

June 13 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater^

June 14 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater^

June 17 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy #

June 18 Charleston, SC Firefly Distillery #

June 20 Asheville, NC Rabbit Rabbit^

June 22 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion @ Nautica^~

June 23 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center^

July 29 Burlington, VT Waterfront Park^

August 8 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre^

August 9 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater^

August 11 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre^

August 15 Redmond, WA Marymoor Park^~

August 16 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^

August 18 Spokane, WA Pavilion at the Riverfront^

August 19 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater^

September 12 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live! #~

September 13 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park #

September 15 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater @ White River State Park #

September 16 Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill #

September 17 Toronto, ON RBC Echo Beach #

^ with Joy Oladokun

# with Ruston Kelly

___________________________________________________________________________

NAV – The rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer NAV announced his Never Sleep Tour today (December 8). Produced by LN, it kicks off February 14 at the Fillmore in Minneapolis and wraps up April 11 in his hometown of Toronto, ON. The trek includes a special headline performance at Scotiabank Arena featuring Bryson Tiller. SoFaygo and RealestK will be joining NAV on all dates throughout North America.

Nav recently released his fourth album, Demons Protected By Angels, which features Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, and more on select tracks. The album debuted at No. 1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop and Rap Billboard charts.

NAV NEVER SLEEP ‘23 TOUR DATES:

Tue Feb 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis *+

Wed Feb 15 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *+

Fri Feb 17 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre *+

Sat Feb 18 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit *+

Tue Feb 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia *+

Wed Feb 22 – Washington, D.C. – Echostage *+

Fri Feb 24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway *+

Sat Feb 25 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom *+

Tue Feb 28 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz *+

Wed Mar 01 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy *+

Fri Mar 03 – Austin, TX – Emo’s *+

Sat Mar 04 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center *+

Mon Mar 06 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom *+

Thu Mar 09 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium *+

Fri Mar 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex *+

Sun Mar 12 – Vancouver, BC – UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *+

Mon Mar 13 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom *+

Tue Mar 14 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *

Thu Mar 16 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic *+

Sat Mar 18 – San Diego, CA – SOMA *+

Mon Mar 20 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren *+

Tue Mar 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium *+

Tue Apr 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *+^

Support Key – * RealestK, + SoFaygo, ^ Bryson Tiller

___________________________________________________________________________

Key Glock – Rising star Key Glock announced Wednesday (December 7) he will embark on the Glockoma Tour in 2023, presented by SiriusXM’s Hip-Hop Nation with support from fellow Memphis native Big Scarr. Produced by LN, the 31-date run stops in Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, Dallas, and more before wrapping up in Nashville.

Key Glock will be performing songs from his recently released 5-song EP PRE5L. His last solo tour, YellowTape 2022, sold over 35,000 tickets, and his upcoming tour promises to be even more electric with the addition of Gucci Mane’s newest 1017 label signee, Big Scarr.

KEY GLOCK – GLOCKOMA TOUR DATES:

Sun Mar 05 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Thu Mar 09 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

Fri Mar 10 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Sat Mar 11 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Sun Mar 12 – Greensboro, NC — Piedmont Hall

Wed Mar 15 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Thu Mar 16 – Washington, DC – Echostage

Sat Mar 18 – Queens, NY – The Knockdown Center

Sun Mar 19 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

Wed Mar 22 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Thu Mar 23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Fri Mar 24 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

Sat Mar 25 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Sun Mar 26 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

Wed Mar 29 – Chicago, IL – Radius

Thu Mar 30 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

Fri Mar 31 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

Sun Apr 02 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Tue Apr 04 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Thu Apr 06 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo*

Sat Apr 08 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Tue Apr 11 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Fri Apr 14 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

Sat Apr 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Sun Apr 16 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Fri Apr 21 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater

Sat Apr 22 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Sun Apr 23 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Wed Apr 26 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Thu Apr 27 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

Fri Apr 28 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works